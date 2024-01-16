Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,304,000 after buying an additional 253,592 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,066 shares of company stock worth $6,202,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

