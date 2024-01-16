Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,364 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

