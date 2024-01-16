Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $176.25. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

