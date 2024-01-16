Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $123.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

