Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.82.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

