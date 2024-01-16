Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 25.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

