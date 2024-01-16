Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 123.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 851,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 708,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

