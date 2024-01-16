Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $889.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.05. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNA

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $259,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,311,110 shares in the company, valued at $45,197,546.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,191,000 after buying an additional 1,225,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 217,246 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,584,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 179,859 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.