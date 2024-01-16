Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after acquiring an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 47.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after acquiring an additional 412,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $75,222,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Down 0.9 %

CDW stock opened at $219.14 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.