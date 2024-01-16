Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,166,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2617 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

