Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,845 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.