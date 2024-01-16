Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 485 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.09%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

