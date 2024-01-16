Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,012 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.
Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.05.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.77 EPS for the current year.
Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.33%.
Lithia Motors Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithia Motors
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Invest in Energy
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.