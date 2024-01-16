Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 341,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 289,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.