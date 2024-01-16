Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $53,626,975 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,569.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,623.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,552.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Read Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.