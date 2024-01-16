Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

