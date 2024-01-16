Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Azenta by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -361.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $66.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

