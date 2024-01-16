Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.50%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

