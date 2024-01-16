Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

