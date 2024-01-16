Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,032.83 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $659.59 and a 1 year high of $1,033.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $984.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $909.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.86.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,030 shares of company stock valued at $146,732,272 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

