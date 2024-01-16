Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 167.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 90.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

