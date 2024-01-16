Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $713.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $707.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

