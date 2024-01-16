Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.