Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $42,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,174,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.99 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

