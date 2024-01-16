Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 533,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $138.04 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

