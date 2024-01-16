Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $533,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

