Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $534.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

