Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PR. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PR opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856 in the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

