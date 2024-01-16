Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $89,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

