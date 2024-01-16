Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAV opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $333,799.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,525,277 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,985.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,652 shares of company stock valued at $623,370.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.