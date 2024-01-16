Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.
Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $376,375.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,726,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,977,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 489,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,547.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
