Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.
Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Plato Income Maximiser
In related news, insider Donald Hamson 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plato Income Maximiser
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- ZIM Shipping stock proves unsinkable despite Red Sea disruptions
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Russell 2000 stocks for your January watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.