PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 152,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.