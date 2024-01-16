Private Ocean LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $157.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

