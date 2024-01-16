Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

