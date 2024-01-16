Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report issued on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.51 EPS.

HII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $254.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $261.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

