Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot
In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot
Home Depot Price Performance
Home Depot stock opened at $355.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.40. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- ZIM Shipping stock proves unsinkable despite Red Sea disruptions
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Russell 2000 stocks for your January watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.