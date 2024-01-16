Raymond James & Associates Acquires 18,325 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.