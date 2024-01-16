Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,930 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.