Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of FMC worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in FMC by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

