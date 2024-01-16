Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

