Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,474,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,965,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after buying an additional 705,451 shares during the period.

Shares of FND stock opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $116.70.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

