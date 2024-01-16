Raymond James & Associates Has $7.37 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

