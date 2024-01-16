Raymond James & Associates Purchases 970 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,435,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 611.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

