Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 102,555 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,666,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of InterContinental Hotels Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,100.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

