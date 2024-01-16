Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,947 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.