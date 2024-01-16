Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,022 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of Kadant worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kadant by 62.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $262.71 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $288.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.