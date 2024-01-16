Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,770 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of Patterson Companies worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

PDCO stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.