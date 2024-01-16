Raymond James & Associates Sells 27,147 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,232 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,159 shares of company stock worth $4,118,169. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

