Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,796 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of SM Energy worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.